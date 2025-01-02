senckađ
Front end Developer (Squarespace)
Production Company
London, UK
Melbourne, Australia
31/07/2025
Are you a passionate web designer who loves the elegance and power of Squarespace? If you have a keen eye for design and a knack for transforming ideas into beautiful, functional websites, we'd love to hear from you! We're looking for someone we can work with on an ongoing basis to help support our business. Availability during Australian Business Hours a must.

What you'll bring:

• 3+ years of hands-on experience designing websites on Squarespace 7.1.

• Ability to utilize CSS/HTML for custom styling, ensuring distinctive and personalized web experiences.

• A strong portfolio showcasing clean, user-centric Squarespace designs.

• Bonus points for experience integrating Squarespace add-ons like Scheduling, Ecommerce, Courses, Memberships, or Email Marketing.

• Squarespace certifications are a definite plus!

• A proven reliability in meeting deadlines and fulfilling expectations.


We are looking at someone that could work ongoing regular hours weekly - so a pay rate based on 10hrs a week would be a good start.

Job info
Websitehttps://app.cavalryfreelancing.com/public/gig/FtVxQjnJ
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypeContract
Skills
Developer Squarespace UI/UX
