OVERVIEW
We’re seeking one strong local videographer per market to shoot a premium short-form video– capturing Asia’s most creative bartenders as they get fitted for a bespoke suit and craft a matching cocktail. The concept blends style, identity, and hospitality – with a polished, cinematic approach.
Each shoot involves 1x bartender, 1x tailor, and bar interior.
📌 Shoot Style: Premium docu-style (cinematic b-roll + light direction)
📌 Tone: Stylish, warm, modern; a celebration of craftsmanship
📌 Camera: 4K minimum (Sony FX6, Blackmagic etc - open to system used) - ideally poured with vintage cine primes.
📌 Audio: Basic lav on main talent required + top mic for atmos
📌 Lighting: Minimal, practical lighting support (interior bar location)
One person to cover all the above, not interested in multiple person crews
MARKETS & DATES
We need one videographer per city below
Delhi, India (TBC)
Kuala Lumpur
Manila
Jakarta
Taipei
Seoul
Sri lanka
Kathmandu
Hanoi
Final timings to be confirmed – we’ll align around bar availability.
FILM STRUCTURE
Each film is approx. 30–60 seconds and follows three key beats:
THE FITTING
Tailor arrives at bar, greeted by bartender.
Shots of measurements, fabric swatches, laughter, interactions.
THE DRINK BUILD
Cinematic cocktail creation. Signature serve of the bar visited .
THE INTERVIEW
Bartender shares what style means to them. Plus explains drink inspiration, identity, and flavour choices. Interview questions will be supplied.
Reference of approved structure & final video can be supplied under NDA
DELIVERABLES
Each videographer will deliver:
Full 4K rushes (b-roll, interview moments, drink build)
Sync audio
No need to edit – we will handle post-production
We’ll provide:
Shot list
Reference
Remote direction (via call beforehand or WhatsApp)
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR
Solid experience shooting branded content, docu-style, or fashion/editorial
Skilled with natural light and minimal kit
Good eye for detail and capturing human connection