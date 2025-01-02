senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
JOBS
Commercial Production
Videographer
Group745
Production Company
London, UK
Loading...
Kathmandu, Nepal
31/08/2025
Group745
Share

OVERVIEW

We’re seeking one strong local videographer per market to shoot a premium short-form video– capturing Asia’s most creative bartenders as they get fitted for a bespoke suit and craft a matching cocktail. The concept blends style, identity, and hospitality – with a polished, cinematic approach.


Each shoot involves 1x bartender, 1x tailor, and bar interior.


📌 Shoot Style: Premium docu-style (cinematic b-roll + light direction)

📌 Tone: Stylish, warm, modern; a celebration of craftsmanship

📌 Camera: 4K minimum (Sony FX6, Blackmagic etc - open to system used) - ideally poured with vintage cine primes. 

📌 Audio: Basic lav on main talent required + top mic for atmos

📌 Lighting: Minimal, practical lighting support (interior bar location)



One person to cover all the above, not interested in multiple person crews 


MARKETS & DATES

We need one videographer per city below


Delhi, India (TBC)

Kuala Lumpur

Manila

Jakarta

Taipei

Seoul

Sri lanka

Kathmandu

Hanoi


Final timings to be confirmed – we’ll align around bar availability.


FILM STRUCTURE

Each film is approx. 30–60 seconds and follows three key beats:


THE FITTING

Tailor arrives at bar, greeted by bartender.

Shots of measurements, fabric swatches, laughter, interactions.



THE DRINK BUILD

Cinematic cocktail creation. Signature serve of the bar visited .



THE INTERVIEW

Bartender shares what style means to them. Plus explains drink inspiration, identity, and flavour choices. Interview questions will be supplied. 


Reference of approved structure & final video can be supplied under NDA 


DELIVERABLES

Each videographer will deliver:


Full 4K rushes (b-roll, interview moments, drink build)


Sync audio 


No need to edit – we will handle post-production


We’ll provide:


Shot list


Reference


Remote direction (via call beforehand or WhatsApp)


WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Solid experience shooting branded content, docu-style, or fashion/editorial


Skilled with natural light and minimal kit


Good eye for detail and capturing human connection

Job info
Websitehttps://cavalryfreelancing.com/sign-in
Salary (annual)NA
Contract Type01/08/25-31/08/25
Skills
📌 Shoot Style: Premium docu-style (cinematic b-roll + light direction) 📌 Tone: Stylish, warm, modern; a celebration of craftsmanship 📌 Camera: 4K minimum (Sony FX6, Blackmagic etc - open to system used) - ideally poured with vintage cine primes. 📌 Audio: Basic lav on main talent required + top mic for atmos 📌 Lighting: Minimal, practical lighting support (interior bar location)
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1