OVERVIEW

We’re seeking one strong local videographer per market to shoot a premium short-form video– capturing Asia’s most creative bartenders as they get fitted for a bespoke suit and craft a matching cocktail. The concept blends style, identity, and hospitality – with a polished, cinematic approach.





Each shoot involves 1x bartender, 1x tailor, and bar interior.





📌 Shoot Style: Premium docu-style (cinematic b-roll + light direction)

📌 Tone: Stylish, warm, modern; a celebration of craftsmanship

📌 Camera: 4K minimum (Sony FX6, Blackmagic etc - open to system used) - ideally poured with vintage cine primes.

📌 Audio: Basic lav on main talent required + top mic for atmos

📌 Lighting: Minimal, practical lighting support (interior bar location)









One person to cover all the above, not interested in multiple person crews





MARKETS & DATES

We need one videographer per city below





Delhi, India (TBC)

Kuala Lumpur

Manila

Jakarta

Taipei

Seoul

Sri lanka

Kathmandu

Hanoi





Final timings to be confirmed – we’ll align around bar availability.





FILM STRUCTURE

Each film is approx. 30–60 seconds and follows three key beats:





THE FITTING

Tailor arrives at bar, greeted by bartender.

Shots of measurements, fabric swatches, laughter, interactions.









THE DRINK BUILD

Cinematic cocktail creation. Signature serve of the bar visited .









THE INTERVIEW

Bartender shares what style means to them. Plus explains drink inspiration, identity, and flavour choices. Interview questions will be supplied.





Reference of approved structure & final video can be supplied under NDA





DELIVERABLES

Each videographer will deliver:





Full 4K rushes (b-roll, interview moments, drink build)





Sync audio





No need to edit – we will handle post-production





We’ll provide:





Shot list





Reference





Remote direction (via call beforehand or WhatsApp)





WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Solid experience shooting branded content, docu-style, or fashion/editorial





Skilled with natural light and minimal kit





Good eye for detail and capturing human connection