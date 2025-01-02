



The Boo Agency is a fast-growing independent agency working with some of the world’s biggest brands including Xbox, Alpine, and Minecraft. In under two years, Boo has shaken things up with unforgettable campaigns, establishing itself as one of London’s most exciting young agencies. With momentum building fast, we’re expanding the Boo Crew and looking for a brilliant motion graphics designer to help bring our ideas to life across screens big and small.



Job Role



You’ll need to possess a comprehensive understanding of Adobe After Effects, and we want to see a portfolio that’s bursting at the seams with exciting, bold creative ideas and designs that get us excited to work with you!



We’re on the lookout for a creative and technically sharp midweight motion designer who’s as comfortable creating slick animated assets for digital campaigns as they are crafting cinematic storytelling for brand launches. You’ll be working across an incredible mix of projects for global clients, helping shape everything from social-first content to large-scale brand films.





Motion at Boo isn’t an afterthought—it’s integral. We need someone who gets excited about type in motion, loves experimenting with rhythm, pacing, and transitions, and knows when to keep it minimal and when to go big.



You’ll be collaborating closely with our creatives, designers, and editors, so we’re after a true team player who can take the lead when needed and jump into different parts of the creative process with confidence.

We’re still in startup mode, which means you’ll have loads of room to grow, take ownership, and help define how motion lives across our work. It’s an exciting time to join.





You





· You’re passionate about animation and motion graphics and constantly seek to level up your craft

· Collaborative by nature, you love working in a team and bringing energy to creative conversations

· Have a sharp eye for detail, pace, and design

· Fluent in After Effects and Adobe Creative Suite, with some experience in Cinema 4D, Blender, or

· similar being a bonus

· Confident presenting your work and ideas to the team and clients

· You think in frames and timelines but never lose sight of the big creative idea

· Comfortable working across multiple projects and managing your own time and priorities

· Can take feedback constructively and use it to push the work forward

· You want to help build something new and be part of a growing team

Key Skills

· Exceptional motion design skills with a strong sense of timing, rhythm, and storytelling

· Ability to develop motion styleframes and storyboards from scratch

· Experience in animating a wide range of assets from typography to illustration

· Ability to work closely with creative directors and designers to bring static ideas to life

· A strong portfolio that showcases your creative range, originality, and attention to detail

· Bonus points for 3D knowledge, editing skills, or sound design chops



Benefits



Flexible hybrid working (Minimum of three days in the studio but more encouraged)

Opportunity to work anywhere in the world for up to 6 weeks a year

Learning and development opportunities

Brilliant client list