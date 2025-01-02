senckađ
JOBS
Other
Freelance Part Time Financial Controller
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
27/09/2025
No details
Job info
Websitehttps://creativeconnections.uk
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypePart time, half a day a week, freelance
Skills
Our client, a small independent boutique, is looking for a part time Financial Controller to work remotely half a day a week on the day to day finances of the agency.
