Creative Agency Partner / Advertising Account Director

Who we are
Our client is one of the leading Out of Home media owners, with more than 30,000 advertising sites in our portfolio. Their talented team of over 600 people work in 14 locations across the country, creating and delivering some of the most memorable advertising campaigns in the UK.
They are committed to Creating the Future of Media.We’re at the forefront of the change in our industry, making innovative use of technology and realising the potential of Out of Home media.
The award winning creative solutions team focus is to drive creativity with solutions that are beyond the ordinary. Through installations, innovation & technology, we create fame for brands through surprising & engaging audiences.
About the role…
The Creative Agency Partner leads the strategic engagement with key creative agencies.
The role will be responsible for educating creative agencies on creative solutions and media opportunities offered by the Media Agency and for driving incremental revenue.
Working alongside the Client team the role will unlock creative opportunities with key customers through creative agency engagement.
What you’ll be doing
Engagement of creative agencies:
· Collaboration with the Client team to identify key client, creative and commercial opportunities.
· Ownership, execution, and optimisation of the engagement strategy, building on existing relationships and creating new opportunities within creative circles.
Building and maintaining relationships with all creative agencies engaged on laydown client business
· Proactively pitching new opportunities and solutions to laydown clients
Collaborating with marketing on comms programs that are inclusive of the creative community
Ensuring creative contacts are represented at events, from speaking opportunities through to OMA’s
Inspiration & education of creative agencies as to the possibilities of OOH and Clear Channel.
· Proactively develop and maintain collaborative business relationships with creative decision makers
· Present creative, insightful, and engaging solutions which influence media choices
· Be highly visible in your agencies establishing yourself as the creative expert in OOH
· Maintain high levels of customer service, always following up and willing to go the extra mile
· Ensure all activity is accurately captured on our CRM system
Who are you?
· Minimum 8 years’ experience working in a client development setting, with creative or media agencies.
· Established relationships within the creative agency landscape would be preferable
· Proven track record in new business development and growth
· Strong all media knowledge, with an excellent understanding of the role of OOH within the media mix
· Customer focused with excellent communication skills that allow the development of strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders at all levels
· Empathetic communicator who is confident in developing proposals and delivering presentations to a range of audiences
· Organised with the ability to prioritise a constantly evolving workload
· A creative and strategic thinker who’s great at problem solving
· Excellent team player, who’s happy to get stuck in and help others out
What’s in it for you?
· Bonus/OTI – 20%
· Flexible working (3 days in our central London office and 2 days at home/another location)
· 33 paid holidays inc bank holidays
· Company Pension Scheme matched up to 8%
· Healthcare Cash Plan
· Life Insurance and group income protection scheme
· Cycle to work scheme
· Travel/Season ticket loans and a whole host of discounts across 100s of retailers
· Social events