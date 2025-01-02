senckađ
Account Lead - Social Media Commerce
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
27/09/2025
We are working with  a specialist TikTok Shop agency offering a complete outsourced solution for brands looking to unlock rapid sales growth on TikTok. The end-to-end service is designed specifically for TikTok’s unique social commerce ecosystem, which is fundamentally different from traditional e-commerce platforms like Amazon or standalone brand websites. Managing every aspect of a clients TikTok Shop presence from shop set up to marketing, affiliates and influencers.


Account Lead Brief

  • A commercially minded Account Director/ JBD or Account Lead to manage and grow client relationships for the agency. 
  • You will be the direct point of contact for brands, responsible for driving their success on TikTok Shop through strategic planning, campaign execution, and performance reporting. (This will all be supported by the existing teams who specialise in the channels, type of work and strategy, don’t worry, it’s not a solo ask!). Serving as the primary contact for assigned brand clients, providing regular updates on business growth, sales tracking, and campaign performance.
  • Develop and execute TikTok Shop strategies in collaboration with our in-house experts, leveraging influencer marketing, live shopping, and short-form content.
  • Own client budgets and sales targets, ensuring strategies are both effective and commercially viable.
  • Present and sell strategic recommendations to clients, ensuring buy-in and alignment with brand goals.
  • Oversee the end-to-end delivery of campaigns and activations, coordinating internal teams to ensure seamless execution.
  • Analyse results and provide actionable feedback on ROI, continuously optimizing for better performance.
3–8 years’ experience in account management, e-commerce, or digital marketing (not a director-level role, although strategic, this is quite hands on). Proven ability to handle projects independently and drive commercial outcomes. Comfortable with fast-paced environments and balancing multiple priorities. Strong communication skills, both client-facing and internal. Experience with social commerce, influencer marketing would be nice to have but absolutely not necessary, they are looking for ambitious people keen to learn and bring some agency professionalism, thinking and creative accumen to the business.
