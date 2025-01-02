PA to the Founder





We working with a fast-moving creative agency operating across music, entertainment, and culture,

working with globally recognised talent and campaigns. As we scale, we’re hiring a

high-performance Personal Assistant to work directly with our Founder, owning their

calendar, inbox, and operational systems with obsessive precision.

This is not an entry-level role. We're looking for a high-output operator who lives and

breathes time optimisation, AI workflows, and elite task execution. You will act as the

backbone of the agency—structuring the founder’s time, organising internal operations, and

ensuring that no task or opportunity falls through the cracks.

Responsilbilities

1. Time & Diary Optimisation

Diary management, owning and refining the founder/team’s calender to maximise ‘deep

work’ windows. As a digital marketing agency it’s important we are super reactive to our

clients and their requests. You’ll be a key component in ensuring we are scheduling time

for reactive requests whilst protecting the founder and on occasion other team members

by consolidating meetings and reducing time wastage.

Proactively reschedule low-priority tasks and group similar commitments to protect

energy and focus.

Review and re-optimise the diary daily and weekly, based on real-time needs.

2. Email & Inbox Management

Maintain a clear-desk policy: filter, triage, and respond to emails quickly and accurately.

Use AI tools and logic to summarise, tag, and delegate email threads.

Draft and send emails on behalf of the founder when appropriate.

3. Task & Workflow Management

Translate meetings, WhatsApp threads, and conversations into actionable Asana tasks

with clear deadlines and owners.

Collaborate with the Social Media Project Manager to ensure smooth handoffs from

strategy to execution.

Monitor Asana boards daily—chasing tasks, closing loops, and keeping momentum

across all live projects.

Build and maintain SOPs and recurring task automations for agency processes.

4. Internal Ops & Communications

Act as the go-to person when the founder or project manager is unavailable—fielding

client messages, supplier queries, or team questions.

Schedule and manage internal ops meetings, taking live notes and assigning clear

follow-ups.

Implement tools and automations that make the business run cleaner, faster, and lighter.

5. Personal & Lifestyle Management

Oversee personal admin and logistics: travel bookings, errands etc…

Support light-touch content scheduling or personal social shoots.

Help bridge lifestyle and business needs with discretion and clarity.