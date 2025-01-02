senckađ
JOBS
Social Media Project Manager (Part Time)
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
27/09/2025
We’re looking for a sharp, proactive Social Media Project Manager who thrives on structure,

communication, and creative problem-solving. You’ll be the bridge between our clients and

internal team, managing a portfolio of high-profile brands across music, entertainment,

purpose-driven work, and culture.

Your focus will be leading client meetings, translating updates into clear briefs, and ensuring

momentum across the workflow. You'll also play a vital role in resourcing and budget planning,

helping our team stay efficient, scalable, and ahead of delivery.

This is not a content creator role. It’s for someone who thrives on operational excellence,

relationship-building, and seeing the full picture.

Job info
Websitehttps://creaitiveconnections.uk
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypePart Time (3 days/ week)
Skills
Strong project management, communication skills and AI notetakers Experience working across multiple brands or clients simultaneously Familiarity with content calendars, creative workflows, and social media platforms Confidence managing timelines, team capacity, and briefs Experience with budget oversight and freelancer resourcing Proficiency with Asana (or similar tools) Calm and proactive approach in high-pressure creative environments Bonus Points: Agency or talent management background Experience supporting public figures or purpose-led campaigns Strong network of creative freelancers or production contacts
