Social Media Project Manager (Part Time)





We’re looking for a sharp, proactive Social Media Project Manager who thrives on structure,

communication, and creative problem-solving. You’ll be the bridge between our clients and

internal team, managing a portfolio of high-profile brands across music, entertainment,

purpose-driven work, and culture.

Your focus will be leading client meetings, translating updates into clear briefs, and ensuring

momentum across the workflow. You'll also play a vital role in resourcing and budget planning,

helping our team stay efficient, scalable, and ahead of delivery.

This is not a content creator role. It’s for someone who thrives on operational excellence,

relationship-building, and seeing the full picture.