Social Media Project Manager (Part Time)

We’re looking for a sharp, proactive Social Media Project Manager who thrives on structure,
communication, and creative problem-solving. You’ll be the bridge between our clients and
internal team, managing a portfolio of high-profile brands across music, entertainment,
purpose-driven work, and culture.
Your focus will be leading client meetings, translating updates into clear briefs, and ensuring
momentum across the workflow. You'll also play a vital role in resourcing and budget planning,
helping our team stay efficient, scalable, and ahead of delivery.
This is not a content creator role. It’s for someone who thrives on operational excellence,
relationship-building, and seeing the full picture.