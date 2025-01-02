senckađ
Group Creative Director
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
25/07/2025
We are looking for a world class Creative Director to lead a high profile, large scale piece of UK business at a top 10 London agency.

The client is highly multi faceted requiring step-changing work across all channels.

You'll work in a fast paced, busy, ambitious business with a commitment to growth so be prepared to pitch and build your group alongside the existing client.

This role requires creative ambition, entrepreneurialism and a tireless approach to making the best work. As well as superb, well honed leadership skills and commercial accumen.

Websitehttps://creativeconnections.uk
Salary (annual)Competitive
Contract TypePermanent
Skills
Evidence of high profile, award winning campaigns at scale. Tireless, driven commitment to building a strong team and fostering excellent client relationships to deliver ground breaking, multi media campaigns. Demonstrable experience of managing and motivating creative and production teams. Commitment to craft. Superb new business track record.
