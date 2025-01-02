Group Creative Director

We are looking for a world class Creative Director to lead a high profile, large scale piece of UK business at a top 10 London agency.

The client is highly multi faceted requiring step-changing work across all channels.

You'll work in a fast paced, busy, ambitious business with a commitment to growth so be prepared to pitch and build your group alongside the existing client.

This role requires creative ambition, entrepreneurialism and a tireless approach to making the best work. As well as superb, well honed leadership skills and commercial accumen.