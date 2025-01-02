Ambitious Account Managers

We're always looking for ambitious, creatively driven AMs for numerous, exciting and challenging business; creative agencies, media businesses, in house and media owners)
You will be:
Creative & strategic in your approach to the work and to proble solving and delivery
Persuasive, able to sell work and ideas, and respond positively to feedback
Flexible, and able to solve problems
Resilient and positive in difficult situations
Able to juggle competing demands and manage multiple projects
Commercial and numerate
Ambitious and keen to learn
Self starting and able to get up and running quickly
Have experience delivering across a range of channels and a quick learner to pick up on new types of projects and work
Keen to work on new business pitches
Have a positive attitude and be ready to throw yourself in to any role.