Freelance Account Director

We are always on the look out for charismatic, ambitious freelance ADs for a vaerity for freelance and FTC opportunites across the jUK.

These might be within the independents, the networks, in house, in media.





We'd love to chat to you and have you on our radar!

You will be:

Great at Client Relationship Management: Building and maintaining strong, trusted relationships with clients at various levels

A Strategic Leader Able to lead your team in developing and implementing strategies for clients, identifying opportunities for growth and ensuring campaigns are effective and deliver results.

A natural project manager Overseeing the entire campaign lifecycle, from initial brief to final delivery, projects are on time, on budget, and meet client expectations.

A natural leader Managing and mentoring a team of account managers and other team members, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.

Strong in financial anagement: Monitoring project budgets, ensuring profitability, and contributing to financial reporting for the agency.

A driver of growth Identifying and pursuing new business opportunities with existing and potential clients.