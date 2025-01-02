senckađ
JOBS
Freelance Account Director
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
30/09/2025
We are always on the look out for charismatic, ambitious freelance ADs for a vaerity for freelance and FTC opportunites across the jUK.

These might be within the independents, the networks, in house, in media.


We'd love to chat to you and have you on our radar!

You will be:

  • Great at Client Relationship Management:
    Building and maintaining strong, trusted relationships with clients at various levels

    A Strategic Leader
    Able to lead your team in developing and implementing strategies for clients, identifying opportunities for growth and ensuring campaigns are effective and deliver results.
  • A natural project manager
    Overseeing the entire campaign lifecycle, from initial brief to final delivery, projects are on time, on budget, and meet client expectations.
  • A natural leader
    Managing and mentoring a team of account managers and other team members, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.
  • Strong in financial anagement:
    Monitoring project budgets, ensuring profitability, and contributing to financial reporting for the agency.
  • A driver of growth
    Identifying and pursuing new business opportunities with existing and potential clients.

https://creativeconnections.uk
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypeFreelance
Skills
Required Skills & Experience: Strong Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication, presentation, and negotiation skills. Strategic Thinking: Ability to develop and implement strategic plans, identify market trends, and understand client business needs. Leadership & Management: Proven ability to lead, motivate, and mentor a team, fostering a positive and productive work environment. Client Relationship Management: Experience building and maintaining strong client relationships, understanding their needs, and managing expectations. Project Management: Experience managing complex projects, budgets, and timelines. Industry Knowledge: Understanding of the advertising and communications landscape, media trends, and digital marketing. Commercial Acumen: Ability to understand and manage budgets, identify opportunities for growth, and contribute to the profitability of the agency.
