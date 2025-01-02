



We’re hiring an Account Manager who thrives in organised chaos, loves solving problems on the fly, and knows how to turn a brief into brilliant work.

You’ll be at the heart of client relationships and project delivery, shaping the output, keeping things moving, and making sure it all runs smoothly. Whether it’s bringing an idea to life, aligning teams, or managing a busy day of deadlines, you’re the one holding it together.

This is a role for someone who knows their way around social, understands the importance of commercial thinking, and is as passionate about the people as they are about the process.





What You’ll Be Doing

Creative shaping

You’ll work closely with strategy and creative to craft standout social work, from inputting on concepts to shaping decks and giving client feedback the creative team can actually use.

Client leadership

You’re the trusted point of contact – clear, calm, and collaborative. You know when to guide the client, when to listen, and when to push for better.

Delivery and organisation

Briefing, scoping, scheduling, managing resources, you’ll own the mechanics behind the scenes. No loose ends, no guesswork.

Multi-team collaboration

You’ll link up with paid, influencer, production, and more to make sure the whole picture comes together – on brief, on brand, and on time.

Commercial control

You know how to keep a project profitable. You understand how to work within scope, flag risks early, and keep a close eye on hours and margins.

Content fluency

You know what great social content looks like, from what makes a TikTok land to how to package content for Meta ads. You’re not just across trends, you know how to use them.

Insight and optimisation

Performance matters. You’ll use results and reporting to help steer strategic direction and improve the creative. You don’t just report on numbers you turn them into actions.

Mentorship and momentum

You’ll help support junior team members and keep everything moving at pace. You lead with empathy but you know how to take the reins when needed.

Pitching and presenting

Whether it’s a brainstorm, a boardroom, or a Zoom call you’re confident communicating ideas and presenting work in a way that lands.

What You Bring

Around 2 years of experience managing accounts in a creative or social first agency

A mix of creative appreciation and commercial smarts

Experience managing multiple workstreams with competing priorities

Brilliant relationship building skills with clients and team alike

Clear, confident communication; written, verbal, and visual

A love of social and a strong sense of what great content looks like

A solutions first mindset and a proactive approach to problems

Ability to stay cool under pressure and create structure in fast-moving environments

What You’ll Get

A high impact role at a growing agency doing great work for modern brands

Creative freedom and ownership on live projects

Supportive teammates who want to see you thrive

25 days holiday

If you love the pace of agency life, get a kick out of making work happen, this is the role for you!