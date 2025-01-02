Account Manager (Tech-Savvy | Coding/Dev Background)

Who are Coolr?

We’re an independent social media agency and team of creatives, social experts, content publishers and change makers.

Completely wired into popular culture, our work connects brands with their audiences at scale. With clients such as Burger King, Lidl, Deliveroo and Samsung (to name drop a few) our aim is to be the biggest social agency in the world.

With 70% growth last year the agency is growing at a rapid rate but we’re only just getting started… In 2025 we have ambitious plans for our agency and to truly become the stand-out social agency in the UK, the US and beyond.

We have a strong platform for growth and have made great strides forward – now we really want to take things to the next level.

About the role:

As an Account Manager, you’ll partner closely with the Senior Account Director to support the day-to-day running of a dynamic tech account. Acting as a key liaison between our client and internal teams, you’ll ensure seamless communication, strategic alignment, and flawless delivery.

This role is built for someone who thrives in fast-paced, innovative environments—particularly those where technology and creativity intersect. You’ll help drive business growth for both our client and our agency, playing a central role in delivering standout, social-first campaigns that are smart, impactful, and award-worthy.





The job💻

Pitching new client programmes, including writing and delivering presentations to clients, delivering existing social campaigns

Acting as a key liaison between the client and the internal teams to deliver world-class social media programmes, in conjunction with the Account Director

Helping build and direct the client’s communication campaigns ensuring their objectives are met and expectations are exceeded

Managing the day to day social media programmes – ensuring a high quality of output and that everything happens on time and on budget

​



What we are looking for👀

Experience working in an agency setting with a technology-focused brand, ideally with exposure to software development or coding environments.

Solutions-focused with creative problem-solving skills.

Experienced in managing timelines, budgets, documentation, and briefs with high attention to detail.

Strong at campaign reporting and confident in client presentations.

Builds strong client relationships, fostering trust and motivating the internal team.

Manages suppliers and partners to deliver top-quality work with an entrepreneurial mindset.

Capable of handling multiple clients, prioritising time and resources effectively.

Demonstrates knowledge of popular culture and social media trends.

Communicates effectively at all levels, with strong written and verbal skills.

Highly organised, with excellent administrative and time management abilities.





A Coolr Offer

We appreciate all the hard work that our teams deliver every day so here are some of the benefits and perk you get whilst working at Coolr.

💰 A benchmarked salary reflective of your experience and in line with our salary bandings.

🏢 Hybrid working. We work 3 days in the office and 2 from home

🌴 25 days annual leave

🌎 Two weeks work from anywhere

🎉 Birthday Day off – an extra day to celebrate your big day

💆 Wellbeing Day off – another extra day with a £50 voucher to spend on anything you want to support your wellbeing!

🍪 Free breakfast, snacks and drinks in the office.

➕ Private Healthcare cover, Cycle to work scheme, Tech scheme + more

♣ Coolr weekly socials. We get together every week to connect as a team, we also have a Book Club, Social Club & more to come.





Coolr Culture:

We are one team. Regardless of what you work on at the agency, we will help and support each other on everything. The goal is to turn our clients into rockstars by creating ground-breaking, award-winning and impactful campaigns for them. The team culture is to push out of our comfort zones to strive for excellence whilst allowing everyone to embrace their true selves and tap into their potential.

Coolr DE&I🌎

Our approach to DE&I at Coolr is simple: create a safe and inclusive environment for people to be authentically themselves. By embracing this culture, it gives space to people to be more creative, innovative, and successful which will drive us in our mission of becoming the world’s best social media agency. Whilst we are proud of our current position and the work we do to support a thriving and diverse workplace, we always know we can do more to not only create change here at Coolr, but in our industry as a whole.



