Associate Director - Mat Cover, 12 Month FTC

Who are Coolr?

We’re an independent social media agency and team of creatives, social experts, content publishers and change makers.

Completely wired into popular culture, our work connects brands with their audiences at scale. With clients such as Burger King, Lidl, Deliveroo and Samsung (to name drop a few) our aim is to be the biggest social agency in the world.

With 70% growth last year the agency is growing at a rapid rate but we’re only just getting started… In 2025 we have ambitious plans for our agency and to truly become the stand-out social agency in the UK, the US and beyond.

We have a strong platform for growth and have made great strides forward – now we really want to take things to the next level.





About the role:

The role of the Associate Director ( /GAD) is to oversee and provide direction to our client teams, in all aspects of activity, from upholding day to day process, to working with our Account Directors to ensure quality output is consistently delivered. You will hold and maintain relationships with our clients to encourage satisfaction and retention, as well as identifying and selling in opportunities for account growth.

The Group Account Director role blends internal team management skills to develop individuals and teams for success, and external client management to build Coolr’s relationships and reputation.





The job💻

Every role at Coolr plays a vital part in the work we do. Here are some of the key areas of responsibility for this role:

Keeping up to date with all client account activities, to ensure efficient processes are followed, and quality output is consistently delivered.

Managing Account Directors to allow them to feel supported, with the tools and information they need to successfully execute their roles.

Acting as a mentor for more junior members of the team, leading by example and imparting advice when needed.

Working with Account Directors to ensure monthly and quarterly reporting is thorough and accurate

Building and maintaining of relationships with our senior clients

Identifying growth opportunities for client accounts

Being responsible for efficient and sustainable resourcing on client accounts.

Consistently looking for opportunities for the improving of efficiency in process.

Being ultimately responsible for budget management and have a detailed overview of all commercial activities on accounts.

Being an integral part of new business and pitch activities.





What we are looking for👀

Whilst we appreciate, you’re not just your CV and skills are transferable, these are some of the skills and experiences we think would set you up for success in this role:

Social First Agency experience in a senior leadership role (Group Account Director or above)

Commercially minded, with experience managing profitability and identifying growth opportunities.

Strong strategic acumen across account planning, brand strategy, and creative storytelling.

Equipped with an extensive and credible knowledge of the industry and the latest trends.

Approachable and be proactive with your mentorship of more junior members of the team.

Builds strong, transparent relationships with senior clients and agency partners

Comfortable working in fast-paced, high-volume agency environments

Passionate in your commitment to quality output and able to flex with business needs.





A Coolr Offer

We appreciate all the hard work that our teams deliver every day so here are some of the benefits and perk you get whilst working at Coolr.

💰 A benchmarked salary reflective of your experience and in line with our salary bandings.

🏢 Hybrid working. We work 3 days in the office and 2 from home

🌴 25 days annual leave

🌎 Two weeks work from anywhere

🎉 Birthday Day off – an extra day to celebrate your big day

💆 Wellbeing Day off – another extra day with a £50 voucher to spend on anything you want to support your wellbeing!

🍪 Free breakfast, snacks and drinks in the office.

➕ Private Healthcare cover, Cycle to work scheme, Tech scheme + more

♣ Coolr weekly socials. We get together every week to connect as a team, we also have a Book Club, Social Club & more to come.





Coolr Culture:

We are one team. Regardless of what you work on at the agency, we will help and support each other on everything. The goal is to turn our clients into rockstars by creating ground-breaking, award-winning and impactful campaigns for them. The team culture is to push out of our comfort zones to strive for excellence whilst allowing everyone to embrace their true selves and tap into their potential.

Coolr DE&I🌎

Our approach to DE&I at Coolr is simple: create a safe and inclusive environment for people to be authentically themselves. By embracing this culture, it gives space to people to be more creative, innovative, and successful which will drive us in our mission of becoming the world’s best social media agency. Whilst we are proud of our current position and the work we do to support a thriving and diverse workplace, we always know we can do more to not only create change here at Coolr, but in our industry as a whole.