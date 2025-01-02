



Job description

Job Title:Social Media Strategist





Location:London Based

Job Type:Full-time

About Simply Social:

Simply Social is a dynamic and forward-thinking social first agency. We are growing rapidly and seeking an experienced Social Media Strategist to lead our social strategy efforts, working across a diverse portfolio of brands, including our own. This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious and innovative team, where creativity and strategy combine to deliver impactful campaigns.





Role Overview:

You will be responsible for crafting and executing social strategies that drive engagement, brand growth, and tangible results. You’ll play a key role in responding to client briefs, developing creative strategies, and responding to briefs. This position demands a blend of strategic thinking, creative vision, and strong client communication skills.

Required Skills & Experience:

Social Strategy Development: Design and execute tailored social media strategies for a variety of brands, including Simply Social itself, that are aligned with business goals and brand identity.

3+ years of experience in a social media strategist role (agency experience preferred).

Proven expertise in developing and executing multi-platform social media strategies.

Strong client-facing skills with the ability to confidently present ideas and strategies.

Excellent understanding of key platforms (Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter/X, YouTube) and emerging trends.

Ability to translate data into actionable insights and strategies.

Strong project management and organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple clients and campaigns simultaneously.

Creative mindset with a focus on innovation and trendsetting content.









What We Offer:





💰 A benchmarked salary reflective of your experience and in line with our salary bandings.





🏢 Hybrid working.





🌴 25 days annual leave





🌎 Two weeks work from anywhere





💻 Laptop + Phone









​

