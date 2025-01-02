Job description
Job Title:Social Media Strategist
Location:London Based
Job Type:Full-time
About Simply Social:
Simply Social is a dynamic and forward-thinking social first agency. We are growing rapidly and seeking an experienced Social Media Strategist to lead our social strategy efforts, working across a diverse portfolio of brands, including our own. This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious and innovative team, where creativity and strategy combine to deliver impactful campaigns.
Role Overview:
You will be responsible for crafting and executing social strategies that drive engagement, brand growth, and tangible results. You’ll play a key role in responding to client briefs, developing creative strategies, and responding to briefs. This position demands a blend of strategic thinking, creative vision, and strong client communication skills.
Required Skills & Experience:
- Social Strategy Development:Design and execute tailored social media strategies for a variety of brands, including Simply Social itself, that are aligned with business goals and brand identity.
- Brief Response & Client Presentations:Lead the response to incoming client briefs, developing compelling strategies that address their needs and presenting those strategies to stakeholders with clarity and confidence.
- Campaign Planning & Execution:Collaborate with internal teams (creatives, copywriters, paid analysts) to build and oversee social campaigns across multiple platforms, ensuring delivery on time and within budget.
- Platform Expertise:Stay on top of social media trends, algorithm updates, and best practices to guide your strategic recommendations.
- Data Analysis & Reporting:Regularly analyse campaign performance, using insights to optimise strategies and demonstrate ROI to clients.
- Client Relationship Management:Build trust and maintain strong relationships with clients by proactively providing strategic recommendations and performance updates.
- Brand Identity:Champion the voice and presence of Simply Social across our own channels, reinforcing our brand and industry leadership.
- 3+ years of experience in a social media strategist role (agency experience preferred).
- Proven expertise in developing and executing multi-platform social media strategies.
- Strong client-facing skills with the ability to confidently present ideas and strategies.
- Excellent understanding of key platforms (Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter/X, YouTube) and emerging trends.
- Ability to translate data into actionable insights and strategies.
- Strong project management and organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple clients and campaigns simultaneously.
- Creative mindset with a focus on innovation and trendsetting content.
What We Offer:
💰 A benchmarked salary reflective of your experience and in line with our salary bandings.
🏢 Hybrid working.
🌴 25 days annual leave
🌎 Two weeks work from anywhere
💻 Laptop + Phone
Simply Team 💙