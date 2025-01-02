​



We’re on the lookout for a proactive Marketing Executive to become part of our creative team.

A Bit About Us

We’re Content Creatures, a strategic storytelling agency based in Dorking, Surrey. We partner with brands to unearth their most powerful stories and bring them to life across every screen and platform.

Our client base spans a variety of sectors, including finance, construction, energy, charity, and beyond. Whether it’s a global corporation or a growing SME, we bring the same passion, creativity and strategic thinking to every brief.

We believe collaboration and creativity thrive in the right environment. Our team works from our lovely Dorking studio three days a week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from home on Mondays and Fridays.

It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Content Creatures, we’re growing, evolving, and always on the lookout for ambitious people who want to help shape the future of creative storytelling.





The Role: Marketing Executive

Application deadline : 31st July 2025

: 31st July 2025 Type : Full-time (Hybrid working: 3 in-office / 2 remote)

: Full-time (Hybrid working: 3 in-office / 2 remote) Location : 261 High Street, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 1RL

: 261 High Street, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 1RL Reports to: Strategy Partner & Creative Partner





We’re looking for a proactive, detail-oriented and enthusiastic Marketing Executive to join our studio team. This is a varied and hands-on role supporting both client services and studio marketing efforts.

This role is perfect for someone eager to explore the full breadth of how a creative agency operates. Unlike many junior roles that focus on just one area, you’ll gain hands-on experience across marketing, account management and production. It’s a chance to build a well-rounded skill set, contribute to real client projects, and see first-hand how creative ideas are shaped from concept to delivery.





What You’ll Do

This role blends client-facing account support with proactive marketing responsibilities. You’ll play a key role in keeping projects running smoothly, while amplifying the studio’s voice across marketing initiatives.

Responsibilities include:

Account Management (30%)

Client Liaison & Support

- Assist the Creative Partner with day-to-day client communications and relationship management.

- Attend client meetings, take notes, and follow up on actions to ensure accountability and progress.

Project Support

- Assist in monitoring project timelines and milestones to ensure smooth progress and clear communication with clients at each stage.

- Liaise with internal teams (design, animation, production) to clearly communicate project requirements.

Quality Assurance

- Review outgoing deliverables to ensure they are error-free, meet the brief, and reflect the studio’s high standards.

Pre-production Coordination

- Support pre-production activities such as scheduling, resource booking, and logistics planning.





Marketing & Communications (70%)

Content Creation & Planning

- Lead on writing, curating, and scheduling content across all digital platforms (blogs, social posts, carousels, reels, and whitepapers).

- Maintain and optimise the company website, including regular updates to case studies and landing pages.

GEO & Campaign Execution

- Write and upload GEO-optimised blog articles aligned with brand positioning and content strategy.

- Support the Strategy Partner with email marketing campaigns, including writing, designing, and scheduling.

Social Media & PR

- Contribute to the ideation and execution of social campaigns and content calendars.

- Explore and coordinate PR and award opportunities to promote the studio’s profile.

Creative Strategy Support

- Assist with client strategy work, including brand audits, competitor research, and market insights.

Content Production

- Collaborate with internal creatives to produce case study content and short-form social videos.

Brand Guardianship

- Act as a quality checkpoint, reviewing all marketing materials to ensure alignment with brand guidelines, consistent tone of voice, and strategic messaging.





What We’re Looking For

- A recent graduate in marketing, media, communications, a related field, someone with 1 years’ experience in a creative agency or marketing environment.

- A confident and articulate communicator with excellent written and verbal skills.

- Highly organised with exceptional attention to detail.

- Comfortable managing multiple tasks and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

- This role suits a personable, proactive individual who thrives in a creative, client-facing environment.

- Someone with a commercial mindset and the ability to think both strategically and creatively.

- A strong relationship-builder who communicates clearly and proactively.

- A team player with a collaborative spirit and a can-do attitude.

- Ability to apply brand guidelines to ensure visual and verbal consistency in all communications.

- Understanding of how different social media platforms work (LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) and how to adapt messaging accordingly.





Bonus points if you have:

- Have a passion for creativity, storytelling, and marketing.

- Understand the fundamentals of creative production processes.

- Familiarity with CMS platforms (e.g. WordPress).

- Comfort using creative tools such as Canva, Adobe Express.

​

If you’re enthusiastic, adaptable and excited by the idea of working across different parts of a growing creative agency, we’d love to hear from you – even if you don’t tick every box.





What We Offer

- £24,000 starting salary

- Hybrid working (3 days in-studio, 2 days remote)

- 25 days annual holiday (plus bank holidays)

- Annual training budget for personal development

- A supportive and inclusive team culture





How to Apply

Please send your CV and a short note outlining why you’re interested in the role to info@contentcreatures.com





We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and encourage applications from all backgrounds and experiences.



​

