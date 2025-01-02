senckađ
JOBS
Animation
Creative Intern
Dorking, UK
Dorking, UK
15/08/2025
Content Creatures are looking for an Intern to join the team.

We’re a hybrid-working creative agency delivering award-winning strategic content, characterful animation, and motion graphics for clients across the globe.

We’re offering a 3-month internship for a motivated individual looking to develop their design and animation skills in a fast-paced, creatively supportive environment.

As part of our close-knit studio team, you’ll be involved across the full creative process – from idea generation and concept development, to design, video production, and post-production. You’ll gain valuable experience by supporting all aspects of project delivery, under the guidance of our Head of Studio and Design Director.

Whether you’re a recent graduate or a junior creative looking to take your first step into the industry, this role is ideal if you’re a curious problem-solver who thrives in collaborative settings.

We work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, so a suitable home-working setup is essential. On-site attendance is required from Tuesday to Thursday, so applicants must live within commuting distance of our studio in Dorking, Surrey.

What we’re looking for:

  • Working towards or recently completed a degree in Graphic Design,Motion Design, or a related discipline
  • A solid understanding of core design principles
  • Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
  • A good working knowledge of After Effects
  • Based within reasonable commuting distance of Dorking, Surrey

Salary: £23,873.60 pro rata

Start date: September 2025

Join us in crafting imaginative, story-driven content that makes brands move.

For more information and to apply click here.

Job info
Websitehttps://www.contentcreatures.com/
Salary (annual)£23,873.60 pro rata
Contract Type3 months
Skills
- Working towards or recently completed a degree in Graphic Design, Motion Design, or a related discipline - A solid understanding of core design principles - Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop - A good working knowledge of After Effects - Based within reasonable commuting distance of Dorking, Surrey
