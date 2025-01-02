Creative Intern

Content Creatures are looking for an Intern to join the team.
We’re a hybrid-working creative agency delivering award-winning strategic content, characterful animation, and motion graphics for clients across the globe.
We’re offering a 3-month internship for a motivated individual looking to develop their design and animation skills in a fast-paced, creatively supportive environment.
As part of our close-knit studio team, you’ll be involved across the full creative process – from idea generation and concept development, to design, video production, and post-production. You’ll gain valuable experience by supporting all aspects of project delivery, under the guidance of our Head of Studio and Design Director.
Whether you’re a recent graduate or a junior creative looking to take your first step into the industry, this role is ideal if you’re a curious problem-solver who thrives in collaborative settings.
We work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, so a suitable home-working setup is essential. On-site attendance is required from Tuesday to Thursday, so applicants must live within commuting distance of our studio in Dorking, Surrey.
What we’re looking for:
Salary: £23,873.60 pro rata
Start date: September 2025
Join us in crafting imaginative, story-driven content that makes brands move.