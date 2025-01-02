Account Manager

Hypetap (https://www.hypetap.com) are looking for motivated, passionate Account Managers to join the team in London. This is an opportunity for you to be a part of one of the highest growth sectors within social media and content marketing – influencer marketing.

Hypetap was the first technology driven influencer agency in the Asia Pacific Region, with over a decade worth of experience running influencer programs for globally recognised clients. We are now expanding our team due to strong client wins and high growth in our new UK/EMEA branch.

We provide a dynamic, friendly, exciting work environment with strong opportunities for growth and flexible working arrangements.

The role

You will:

Facilitate the execution of influencer campaigns for key clients with support from senior staff.

Ensure projects run on time and on budget.

Begin to assess the success of allocated campaigns and programs largely autonomously.

Help support and train junior staff.

Identify new opportunities for growth across new and existing clients.

Contribute effectively to the broader product offering as well as core processes across the business.

You should have:

A bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising, communications or commerce related fields. Other degrees acceptable if relevant industry experience exists.

2+ years experience in Influencer Marketing or related field.

Proven experience playing a pivotal supporting role executing marketing campaigns with a high level of autonomy.

Knowledge of the influencer marketing discipline as well as an understanding of social content and digital/performance media.

Client service skills: committed to developing client service capabilities across all channels – written, phone and face to face.

Communication skills: the ability to communicate clearly and concisely, varying communication style depending upon the audience.

Attention to detail: excellent attention to detail and written skills when communicating with others, both internally and externally.

Teamwork: willingness to assist and support others as required and ability to work within cross functional teams.

Time management/organisation: accomplish objectives effectively within given timeframes and carry out administrative duties within portfolio in an efficient and timely manner.

Exposure to Meta Ads Manager and TikTok Ads Manager. Stronger knowledge of paid social will be looked upon favourably.

Confidence around data and numbers.

What’s in it for you?

Salary: £36,000 - £44,000 depending on experience.

Structured career and personal development within one of the most innovative influencer marketing businesses globally.

Company-wide rest days to keep you refreshed and recharged.

Working with incredible, global tier one clients as well as smaller domestic challenger clients.

Opportunity to participate in a bonus pool.

An excellent work location, close to transport, surrounded by great food, good coffee, shops and pubs in the heart of London.

A warm and relaxed team environment offering all the support you need to grow.

Flexible work practices and policies.

Please inform us if you require support prior to or during your interview and we will endeavour to support you to ensure you have every possible chance of success.