Film Academy Programmes Manager

Company Description
Iconic Steps is a Creative Agency with a social impact! We offer high-quality digital marketing, advertising, and communications services while also providing free media-centered courses to young people (16-25) from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. Iconic Steps collaborates with media partners like Disney, ITV, Warner Bros, and See Saw Films to offer employment opportunities to young talents and aims to promote diversity and equality in the media industry.
Our purpose is to shake up the current dynamic in the creative industry and create a more inclusive, more equitable environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.
The Role
We are looking for an experienced, proactive and driven Programmes Manager who wants to take ownership of an evolving role.
You will cultivate new client relationships and maintain established ones, keeping Iconic Steps front of mind for future trainings; and you will identify and secure opportunities from clients and grant funders for sponsorship of new programmes.
You will be responsible for course planning, management and delivery for both internal and external courses while also ensuring social impact goals and funders' requirements are met. You will strive for course quality and consistency by processing course feedback and routinely implementing improvements and efficiencies whenever possible.
You will be managing the Programmes Administrator who will support you in recruiting and registering candidates, and the administration of course logistics and paperwork.
The role will entail all aspects of project management ensuring courses are delivered to cost, time and quality criteria. This is an exciting opportunity to make your own mark and help change the lives of hundreds of young people.
Ideal Candidate
The ideal candidate will demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, happily work independently, be self-motivated and enthusiastic, have a growth mindset and a solution-oriented approach. Above all, they will have a passion to see young people given opportunities that will have a positive effect on their futures.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Course management (Internal)
Course management (External)
Essential Candidate Attributes
An affinity for the mission, vision and work of Iconic Steps and a passion to play a key role in shaping and achieving our success.
Ability to network and maintain professional relationships
Excellent interpersonal skills and passion for working with others
Experience working with senior internal and external stakeholders
Persuasive communication and negotiation skills, able to effectively influence others
Ability to motivate those around them
Ability to successfully manage and deliver multiple projects end-to-end
Take pride in the quality of your work and hold yourself to a high standard
Ability to multitask, prioritise, and work independently and proactively
Adaptable to changing priorities
Excellent organisation and planning skills with proven ability to work flexibly under pressure in ain a fast paced environment
Salary: £28,000-30,000 per year
Working Hours: In Office: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Remote: Wed, Fri // 10am-6pm with 1 hour lunch 1-2pm (total 35 hours/week)
Location: Shoreditch Exchange, Hoxton, London
Please email your CV and optional cover letter to hr@iconicsteps.co.uk with the subject line "Programmes Manager". [Please indicate in your email if you are an Iconic Steps Film Academy Alumni. This means you have attended and completed one of our training programmes in the past. Note: This is not a requirement for the role.]
Note:
You must have a right to work in the UK. We are unable to support working visas.
You must be willing to commute to other locations within London to attend our Film Academy training sessions and our fortnightly networking events on-site. Examples of previous locations include Canning Town, Vauxhall, Peckham, London Bridge, etc, but are not limited to these areas.