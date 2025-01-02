senckađ
JOBS
Other
Film Academy Programmes Manager
Production Agency
London, UK
London, UK
12/08/2025
Company Description

Iconic Steps is a Creative Agency with a social impact! We offer high-quality digital marketing, advertising, and communications services while also providing free media-centered courses to young people (16-25) from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. Iconic Steps collaborates with media partners like Disney, ITV, Warner Bros, and See Saw Films to offer employment opportunities to young talents and aims to promote diversity and equality in the media industry.


Our purpose is to shake up the current dynamic in the creative industry and create a more inclusive, more equitable environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.


The Role

We are looking for an experienced, proactive and driven Programmes Manager who wants to take ownership of an evolving role.  


You will cultivate new client relationships and maintain established ones, keeping Iconic Steps front of mind for future trainings; and you will identify and secure opportunities from clients and grant funders for sponsorship of new programmes.


You will be responsible for course planning, management and delivery for both internal and external courses while also ensuring social impact goals and funders' requirements are met. You will strive for course quality and consistency by processing course feedback and routinely implementing improvements and efficiencies whenever possible.  


You will be managing the Programmes Administrator who will support you in recruiting and registering candidates, and the administration of course logistics and paperwork.


The role will entail all aspects of project management ensuring courses are delivered to cost, time and quality criteria. This is an exciting opportunity to make your own mark and help change the lives of hundreds of young people. 


Ideal Candidate

The ideal candidate will demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, happily work independently, be self-motivated and enthusiastic, have a growth mindset and a solution-oriented approach. Above all, they will have a passion to see young people given opportunities that will have a positive effect on their futures.  


KEY RESPONSIBILITIES


Course management (Internal)

  • Tracking YP outcomes with the Alumni Engagement team 
  • Ensuring YP are onboarded, safe, and getting maximum impact from courses – supporting if necessary
  • Developing new courses that reflect current needs of both YP and the industry
  • Overseeing course delivery: budget; venue; course outlines; recruitment, onboarding and management of tutors; verifying all course paperwork  


Course management (External)


  • Cultivating new client relationships to secure new business
  • Maintaining positive, productive relationships with longstanding clients through regular, consistent outreach
  • Researching and identifying funding opportunities for potential courses
  • Developing bespoke courses to suit client needs/wants 
  • Managing budgets  
  • Overseeing course delivery: budget; venue; course outlines; recruitment, onboarding and management of tutors; verifying all course paperwork     
  • Meeting funding requirements
  • Reporting and monitoring to funders and clients  
  • Maintaining good relationships with funders
  • Attending CPD, audits, and funder events/ sharing/ learning sessions


Essential Candidate Attributes


An affinity for the mission, vision and work of Iconic Steps and a passion to play a key role in shaping and achieving our success. 

  • Ability to network and maintain professional relationships 

  • Excellent interpersonal skills and passion for working with others 

  • Experience working with senior internal and external stakeholders 

  • Persuasive communication and negotiation skills, able to effectively influence others 

  • Ability to motivate those around them 

  • Ability to successfully manage and deliver multiple projects end-to-end

  • Take pride in the quality of your work and hold yourself to a high standard 

  • Ability to multitask, prioritise, and work independently and proactively

  • Adaptable to changing priorities

  • Excellent organisation and planning skills with proven ability to work flexibly under pressure in ain a fast paced environment 


Salary: £28,000-30,000 per year


Working Hours: In Office: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Remote: Wed, Fri // 10am-6pm with 1 hour lunch 1-2pm (total 35 hours/week)


Location: Shoreditch Exchange, Hoxton, London


Please email your CV and optional cover letter to hr@iconicsteps.co.uk with the subject line "Programmes Manager". [Please indicate in your email if you are an Iconic Steps Film Academy Alumni. This means you have attended and completed one of our training programmes in the past. Note: This is not a requirement for the role.]


Note:

  • You must have a right to work in the UK. We are unable to support working visas.

  • You must be willing to commute to other locations within London to attend our Film Academy training sessions and our fortnightly networking events on-site. Examples of previous locations include Canning Town, Vauxhall, Peckham, London Bridge, etc, but are not limited to these areas.

https://iconicsteps.co.uk
£28-30k
Permanent
Skills
Programmes Management, Organisation, Scheduling, Logistics, Budgeting, Business Development, Entrepreneurship, Persuasive, Interpersonal Skills, Multitasking, Prioritising, Growth Mindset
