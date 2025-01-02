senckađ
JOBS
Advertising
Freelance Account Manager
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
30/11/2025
Wanted: Freelance Account Managers

We're always looking for ambitious, creatively driven ,freelance AMs for numerous, exciting and challenging briefs at best-in-class UK agencies and creative businesses.

You will be:

Creative & strategic in your approach to the work and to proble solving and delivery

Persuasive, able to sell work and ideas, and respond positively to feedback

Flexible, and able to solve problems

Resilient and positive in difficult situations

Able to juggle competing demands and manage multiple projects

Commercial and numerate 

Ambitious and keen to learn

Self starting and able to get up and running quickly

Have experience delivering across a range of channels and a quick learner to pick up on new types of projects and work

Keen to work on new business pitches 

Have a positive attitude and be ready to throw yourself in to any role.

Job info
Website: https://creativeconnections.uk
Salary (annual)NA
Contract Type: Freelance
Skills
Two years + Account Management experience. Creative ambition, strategic thinking and commercial accumen. Organised, with strong attention to detail and time management skills. Excellent communication skills & client relationship management.
