Advertising
Creative Director/ ACD
London, United Kingdom
London, UK
27/08/2025
Looking for a high-craft copywriter CD with sports experience

A master storyteller who combines deep industry knowledge with exceptional writing skills to deliver sharp, compelling, advertising stories . With a keen understanding of the sports world—its language, culture, and audience—they craft persuasive copy that resonates with fans, athletes, and brands alike.

Their expertise extends beyond catchy headlines and engaging narratives; they know how to translate complex sports concepts into accessible, inspiring messages that drive action.

Whether writing for major campaigns, digital platforms, or branded content, they bring energy, authenticity, and strategic thinking to every project.

Driven by a passion for sports and a commitment to excellence, this copywriter thrives in fast-paced environments, adapts quickly to shifting trends, and consistently delivers copy that elevates brands, motivates audiences, and leaves a lasting impact.

Comfortable with clients, leading projects and working collaboratively.

Availability:

1 month initially from w/c 2nd/ 9th June.

Likely to extend, possible longer contracts or perm...

Full time or fractional if needed.

Location: 

London office, remote or hybrid

Job info
Websitehttps://creativeconnections.uk
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypeFreelance, perm potential
Skills
Creative Director/ Creative Lead/ ACD Copywriting background Sports experience required
