We're always on the look out for Social Media Specialist for a variety of freelance roles from projects to FTCs.





You will be:

- Expert in all social channels , tools and best practise marketing

- But also a brand thinker, able to co create with brand teams and seamlessly merge messaging with social nuance

- A strong strategic storyteller

- Competent working the the data; analysis, reporting and optimisation

- Creative

- Collaborative





​