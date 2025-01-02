Mobile Engineer (Full Time)

Who we are

L+R is an innovation consultancy and design studio. We were launched to make bold ideas a reality. We are designers and thinkers, motivated by our insatiable desire to improve life through design. Since 2012, L+R has been creating value for those daring to revolutionize their processes, technologies, and customer experience. Our clients span industries and platforms, and we work closely with them to create, develop, and enhance their products and services; in short, we turn great ideas into efficient actions and beautiful experiences. With offices in Brooklyn and Barcelona, and a “remote first” team, L+R is an agile group of passionate strategists, designers, and engineers making an impact.

We are motivated by our desire to build products with economic, social, environmental, emotional, or physical benefits. Technology has a critical role in shaping society and we are guided by a commitment to responsible innovation. From the beginning, we’ve always believed that the most barrier-breaking solutions come from a deep trust in the design process, and that true impact happens when everyone at the table is operating from the place where strategy meets aesthetics. We strive every day to make truly great digital products that encompass that belief.

L+R is looking for a Mobile Engineer to join its team and lead with this same understanding. Interested? Keep reading…

What we offer:

Work from anywhere, with offices in Brooklyn, NY and Barcelona, Spain

4 day work week option

Employer sponsored health benefits including dental and vision (for US based employees)

Employer contributions to 401k (for US based employees)

Educational stipend to continue improving your skills, $2k/year

Travel stipend to collaborate with other team members in different locations throughout the year, $1k/year

Fitness stipend of $80/month

Unlimited vacation policy

Menstruation leave for people with uterus

16 weeks paid parental leave

Pet-ernity leave: 1 week of paid leave when you adopt a new pet

Laptop/workstation hardware for full time employees

Salary range for this position: $75-100k

​What you’ll do

As a Mobile Engineer, you will build mobile and/or web apps that unite strong business strategy and beautiful design to create a seamless user experience. You’ll maintain a diverse portfolio of work: app development specific to your preferred operating system(s) and development on other verticals. Collaborating with our Design and Product leads, you and our Director of Engineering will bring our client’s ideas and our designers’ vision to life.

Some specifics:

Create

Oversee mobile development projects, managing all engineers supporting the project and collaborating with the Design and Strategy leads within the project Alliance

Own the development of apps, start to finish

Outline the engineering roadmap to continue creating cutting edge apps by adopting emerging technologies, implementing best practices, and researching strategic opportunity areas

Work with clients to communicate our vision for mobile development

Write elegant code to rapidly prototype and test complex product interactions

Collaborate

Work with our Engineering team to build elements of our products and meet high standards for quality and efficacy

Mentor and teach team members in their journey to become top senior developers. Start to codify/develop an “L+R ENG curriculum” that outlines what we believe are best practices in developing Jr to Sr Engineers

Act as Technical Manager for mobile developers.

Coordinate and communicate across teams to constantly improve our products

Partner with Designers to create detailed style guides

Build feature requirement documents alongside Designers

Contribute

Promote quality engineering and good coding practices across the company

Provide and solicit honest, meaningful feedback to/from your L+R team members

Spread the word about L+R’s engineering team innovations and achievements. Contribute valuable content to the software engineering community.

Our engineering team is currently headquartered in Barcelona.

Who you are

As we build our Engineering team, we care more about general expertise, experience, and potential than we do about which operating system an Engineer has more experience with. Regardless of your system background, what you’ll bring to L+R is a deep understanding of effective mobile development, and a strong desire to continue to learn and grow. If you have experience with more than one platform, awesome. If you can throw full-stack or front-end into the mix, that’s even better.

When you aren’t working, you’re learning about the latest software updates or testing out new app launches -- and you’re doing other stuff for fun, because all work and no play makes...well, you know the rest.

You have a deep appreciation for development and a drive to deepen your knowledge. You know what it takes to build something incredible, and you constantly seek opportunities to improve. You understand the value of great design and strive to model user interfaces accurately.

You also have or can demonstrate:

3+ years of experience as a Senior mobile developer

Native experience combined with Flutter proficiency

3+ published apps in the app store, created for a client and used by thousands of users

Familiarity with either Android or iOS

Exceptional UI development skills: you’re able to implement mockups to pixel accuracy.

Proficiency and experience with multiple technologies (programming languages, web, database)

Proficiency in Dart and either Swift or Kotlin

AND

Excellent communication skills, including written and verbal fluency in English

Flexibility to work comfortably with a variety of Frameworks

Deep, undying appreciation for Git

Understanding of strong business logic interface

Exceptional time management skills

Excitement about proactively contributing value to this organization

Passion for important issues that you want to be a part of

A sense of humor, and complex knowledge of at least one obscure topic (ex: you’re a topiary buff)

BONUS