Software Engineer

Who we are

L+R is an innovation consultancy and design studio. We were launched to make bold ideas a reality. We are designers and thinkers, motivated by our insatiable desire to improve life through design. Since 2012, L+R has been creating value for those daring to revolutionize their processes, technologies, and customer experience. Our clients span industries and platforms, and we work closely with them to create, develop, and enhance their products and services; in short, we turn great ideas into efficient actions and beautiful experiences. With offices in Brooklyn and Barcelona, and a “remote first” team, L+R is an agile group of passionate strategists, designers, and engineers making an impact.

We are motivated by our desire to build products with economic, social, environmental, emotional, or physical benefits. Technology has a critical role in shaping society and we are guided by a commitment to responsible innovation. From the beginning, we’ve always believed that the most barrier-breaking solutions come from a deep trust in the design process, and that true impact happens when everyone at the table is operating from the place where strategy meets aesthetics. We strive every day to make truly great digital products that encompass that belief.

L+R is looking for a Software Engineer to join its team and lead with this same understanding. Interested? Keep reading…

What we offer:

Work from anywhere, with offices in Brooklyn, NY and Barcelona, Spain

4 day work week option

Employer sponsored health benefits including dental and vision (for US based employees) Employer contributions to 401k (for US based employees)

Educational stipend to continue improving your skills, $2k/year

Travel stipend to collaborate with other team members in different locations throughout the year, $1k/year

Fitness stipend of $80/month

Unlimited vacation policy

Menstruation leave for people with uterus

16 weeks paid parental leave

Pet-ernity leave: 1 week of paid leave when you adopt a new pet

Laptop/workstation hardware for full time employees

Salary range for this position: $75-100k

What you’ll do

As a Software Engineer, you will build websites that unite strong business strategy and beautiful design to create a seamless user experience. You’ll maintain a diverse portfolio of work: web development specific to your preferred operating platform, development on other verticals, and managing contractors’ work. Collaborating with our Design and Product leads, you and our Lead Engineer will bring our client’s ideas and our designers’ vision to life.

Some specifics:

Create

Own the development of websites, start to finish

Learn to develop on a new platform of your choice (ex: Backend expert? This is your chance to learn front-end. Intrigued by iOS? Dive right in.)

Write elegant code to rapid prototype and test complex product interactions

Collaborate

Coordinate and communicate across teams to constantly improve our products

Partner with Designers to create detailed style guides

Build feature requirement documents alongside Designers

Contribute

Promote quality engineering and good coding practices across the company (ex: continuous integration and delivery, scalable architecture, etc.)

Provide and solicit honest, meaningful feedback to/from your L+R team members

Our engineering team is currently headquartered in Barcelona.

Who you are

Your question: Front-End, Back-End or Full-Stack?

Our answer: Back-End or Full-Stack

As we build our Engineering team, we care more about general expertise, experience, and potential than we do about which operating system an Engineer has more experience with. Regardless of your system background, what you’ll bring to L+R is a deep understanding of effective development, and a strong desire to continue to learn and grow. If you have experience with more than one platform, awesome. If you can throw mobile into the mix, that’s even better.

When you aren’t working, you’re learning about the latest software updates or testing out new app launches -- and you’re doing other stuff for fun, because all work and no play makes...well, you know the rest.

You have a deep appreciation for development and a drive to deepen your knowledge. You know what it takes to build something incredible, and you constantly seek opportunities to improve.

You also have or can demonstrate:

2+ years of experience as Full-Stack / Back End Developer

Proficiency in the following technologies

Application servers (NodeJS, PHP, etc)

Databases (MySQL, Mongo, etc)

Front-End technologies (ReactJS, AngularJS, etc)

Deep understanding of the pros and cons of SQL and NoSQL, and when to use one over the other

Nice to have: general infrastructure background and infrastructure as code experience (AWS, Terraform, etc)

AND

Excellent communication skills, including written and verbal fluency in English

Flexibility to work comfortably with a variety of Frameworks

Deep, undying appreciation for Git

Understanding of strong business logic interface

Exceptional time management skills - compared to other people, you take half the time and are twice as good

Excitement about proactively contributing value to this organization

Passion for important issues that you want to be a part of

A sense of humor, and complex knowledge of at least one obscure topic (ex: you’re a topiary buff)

BONUS