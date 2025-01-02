L+R is an innovation consultancy and design studio. We were launched to make bold ideas a reality. We are designers and thinkers, motivated by our insatiable desire to improve life through design. Since 2012, L+R has been creating value for those daring to revolutionize their processes, technologies, and customer experience. Our clients span industries and platforms, and we work closely with them to create, develop, and enhance their products and services; in short, we turn great ideas into efficient actions and beautiful experiences. With offices in Brooklyn and Barcelona, and a “remote first” team, L+R is an agile group of passionate strategists, designers, and engineers making an impact.
We are motivated by our desire to build products with economic, social, environmental, emotional, or physical benefits. Technology has a critical role in shaping society and we are guided by a commitment to responsible innovation. From the beginning, we’ve always believed that the most barrier-breaking solutions come from a deep trust in the design process, and that true impact happens when everyone at the table is operating from the place where strategy meets aesthetics. We strive every day to make truly great digital products that encompass that belief.
L+R is looking for a Software Engineer to join its team and lead with this same understanding. Interested? Keep reading…
As a Software Engineer, you will build websites that unite strong business strategy and beautiful design to create a seamless user experience. You’ll maintain a diverse portfolio of work: web development specific to your preferred operating platform, development on other verticals, and managing contractors’ work. Collaborating with our Design and Product leads, you and our Lead Engineer will bring our client’s ideas and our designers’ vision to life.
Some specifics:
Collaborate
Contribute
Our engineering team is currently headquartered in Barcelona.
Your question: Front-End, Back-End or Full-Stack?
Our answer: Back-End or Full-Stack
As we build our Engineering team, we care more about general expertise, experience, and potential than we do about which operating system an Engineer has more experience with. Regardless of your system background, what you’ll bring to L+R is a deep understanding of effective development, and a strong desire to continue to learn and grow. If you have experience with more than one platform, awesome. If you can throw mobile into the mix, that’s even better.
When you aren’t working, you’re learning about the latest software updates or testing out new app launches -- and you’re doing other stuff for fun, because all work and no play makes...well, you know the rest.
You have a deep appreciation for development and a drive to deepen your knowledge. You know what it takes to build something incredible, and you constantly seek opportunities to improve.
You also have or can demonstrate:
AND
BONUS