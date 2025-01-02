German Speaking Social First Creative

Are you a Social Creative with an eye for design and a love for cars? Ready to create standout work for one of the biggest automotive brands in the world?

Our client is looking for a creatively driven, proactive and passionate Social Creative to join the team working on one of the world’s leading automotive brands. This is your chance to help shape a global brand’s presence across social platforms — crafting scroll-stopping content, influencing strategy, and having a real impact on a passionate audience.

It's essential that you're fluent in German.

What You’ll Do:

Collaborate with a talented creative and strategy team to ideate, plan and deliver content for the brand’s global social channels

Craft engaging social media content that stays on-brand, on-message, and ahead of the algorithm

Develop creative ideas and campaigns rooted in real community insights and trending topics

Repurpose existing assets to maximise reach and engagement

Work closely with designers and editors to bring your creative vision to life through compelling visuals and video

Use analytics to learn, improve and inform content strategy

Help shape and pitch ideas to clients with confidence and clarity

Get hands-on at events — from pre-production and filming to briefing editors and delivering standout post-event content

What We’re Looking For:

Experience in social content, advertising or creative — automotive experience a big bonus

A passion for storytelling, social-first creativity and community thinking

Strong understanding of social platforms, content formats, algorithms and trends

Confident copywriting skills with the ability to adapt tone of voice for different audiences

Creative thinker with strong attention to detail and excellent organisation

Comfortable presenting ideas internally and externally, with a confident, collaborative approach

Someone who keeps cool under pressure, can manage deadlines and juggle multiple tasks

A real interest in automotive — bonus points if you follow the industry and enjoy getting behind the wheel for content shoots

What to Expect:

Join a friendly, international team full of top talent from across disciplines

Work on exciting global campaigns for one of the strongest brands in the automotive space

A flat structure that encourages big ideas, bold creativity, and fast progression

Hybrid flexibility – work from home, the office, or anywhere you feel inspired

A bright, creative office space with proper coffee, creative corners, and (optional) in-house Spotify DJing

Structured onboarding, mentoring, and regular feedback

Fair pay, great projects, a strong social culture – and meal vouchers for your munchies

An inclusive and open workplace that values diversity and individuality

Ready to create standout work for one of the biggest automotive brands in the world?



Apply now and let’s make great things together.

If you would like to hear more about this Social Creative role or or if you are interested in exploring other Social Creative jobs in London please get in touch. You can email me at farzana@theindustryclub.co.uk or call me on 07508 120947 or follow me at linkedin.com/in/fdhami



We are committed to ensuring and supporting representation from all backgrounds across the creative industry, irrespective of race, religion, belief, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability or socio-economic background.



With this in mind, we welcome applications from all areas of the community. Please do get in touch and let us know if there is any additional support or reasonable adjustments we can cater for, to ensure our process and roles fit your needs and creates a comfortable & enjoyable recruitment process.

​