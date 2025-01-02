German Speaking Social First Creative
Are you a Social Creative with an eye for design and a love for cars? Ready to create standout work for one of the biggest automotive brands in the world?
Our client is looking for a creatively driven, proactive and passionate Social Creative to join the team working on one of the world’s leading automotive brands. This is your chance to help shape a global brand’s presence across social platforms — crafting scroll-stopping content, influencing strategy, and having a real impact on a passionate audience.
It's essential that you're fluent in German.
What You’ll Do:
- Collaborate with a talented creative and strategy team to ideate, plan and deliver content for the brand’s global social channels
- Craft engaging social media content that stays on-brand, on-message, and ahead of the algorithm
- Develop creative ideas and campaigns rooted in real community insights and trending topics
- Repurpose existing assets to maximise reach and engagement
- Work closely with designers and editors to bring your creative vision to life through compelling visuals and video
- Use analytics to learn, improve and inform content strategy
- Help shape and pitch ideas to clients with confidence and clarity
- Get hands-on at events — from pre-production and filming to briefing editors and delivering standout post-event content
What We’re Looking For:
- Experience in social content, advertising or creative — automotive experience a big bonus
- A passion for storytelling, social-first creativity and community thinking
- Strong understanding of social platforms, content formats, algorithms and trends
- Confident copywriting skills with the ability to adapt tone of voice for different audiences
- Creative thinker with strong attention to detail and excellent organisation
- Comfortable presenting ideas internally and externally, with a confident, collaborative approach
- Someone who keeps cool under pressure, can manage deadlines and juggle multiple tasks
- A real interest in automotive — bonus points if you follow the industry and enjoy getting behind the wheel for content shoots
What to Expect:
- Join a friendly, international team full of top talent from across disciplines
- Work on exciting global campaigns for one of the strongest brands in the automotive space
- A flat structure that encourages big ideas, bold creativity, and fast progression
- Hybrid flexibility – work from home, the office, or anywhere you feel inspired
- A bright, creative office space with proper coffee, creative corners, and (optional) in-house Spotify DJing
- Structured onboarding, mentoring, and regular feedback
- Fair pay, great projects, a strong social culture – and meal vouchers for your munchies
- An inclusive and open workplace that values diversity and individuality
Ready to create standout work for one of the biggest automotive brands in the world?
Apply now and let’s make great things together.
