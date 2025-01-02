Little Black Book is looking for a reporter to work with the editorial team, covering the European advertising and commercial creativity world. The role will involve supporting editorial with research and administration. The day-to-day role will involve research, writing stories, working on newsletters and social media, and proof-reading.





Reporters will also be helped to develop interviewing and writing, with an eye to career progression. We are keen to train up reporters. This is a role with scope for growth and development, so ideal for someone looking to get into journalism. The scope of the advertising industry means covering topics as varied as film production, business, brands, technology, gaming, diversity and inclusion and more.





We’re looking for someone with some journalism training ideally, but most important is a flair for writing, a high degree of personal organisation and, above all, a passion for creativity. Although this role’s focus will be on the business across Europe, the successful candidate will be part of an internationally focused editorial department mostly based in London. It’s a fast-moving job with daily deadlines and involves working as part of a tightly knit team, so we’re looking for someone who will be able to work quickly and accurately. The role will also require occasional after work networking.





Our Offer

Salary dependant on experience.

Pension scheme

25-day holiday package

Vitality Health Insurance

Hybrid working (minimum 3 days per week in the office)





To Apply

Please submit your CV, a cover letter and two samples of work and a 400-word opinion piece about a recent ad that has caught your attention. Send to Alex Reeves at alex[at]lbbonline.com. Please include "Europe Reporter" in the subject line. While we will endeavour to get back to all applicants please appreciate this may take some time.





The company is very open to the ideas of everyone in the team, so a candidate who has views on creativity and business will be welcome.

​

